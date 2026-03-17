The final provincial public consultation session for verbal submissions on the proposal submitted by the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) to revise electricity tariffs for the second quarter of 2026 will be held in Colombo tomorrow (18) by the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL).

The session is scheduled to take place at the Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall (BMICH) in Colombo 07 (Levender Hall) from 8.30 a.m. to 4.00 p.m.

The PUCSL initiated a series of public consultation sessions on the proposed revision of electricity tariffs for the year 2026, as proposed by the CEB, in accordance with Section 17(c) of the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka Act, No. 35 of 2002, and Section 30 of the Electricity Act, No. 20 of 2009.

These sessions have been conducted at provincial level from February 25 with the objective of obtaining public input on the proposed tariff revisions put forward by the CEB.

The CEB submitted its proposal to the PUCSL on February 13, seeking a 13.56% increase in electricity tariffs for the second quarter of 2026, effective from April 1 to June 30.

Previously, the CEB had also proposed an 11.57% electricity tariff increase for the first quarter of 2026, however, the proposal did not receive approval from the PUCSL.