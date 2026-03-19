Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the island today

Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the island today

March 19, 2026   06:57 am

Showers or thundershowers will occur at most places of the island after 1.00 pm, today (19), the Department of Meteorology said. 

Fairly heavy showers above 50 mm can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces and in Ampara district. 

Showers may occur in the Northern and Eastern provinces during the morning too, it added. 

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the early hours of the morning. 

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

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