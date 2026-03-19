Macron calls for halt to strikes on civilian infrastructure

Macron calls for halt to strikes on civilian infrastructure

March 19, 2026   07:07 am

French President Emmanuel Macron says that there must be ‘‘a moratorium’‘ on strikes that target civilian infrastructure, following the attacks on areas that produce gas in Iran and Qatar.

In a post on X, Macron says he spoke with Donald Trump and the Emir of Qatar, and it was in the ‘‘common interest’‘ to implement a halt ‘‘without delay’‘, particularly on energy and water supply facilities.

‘‘Civilian populations and their essential needs, as well as the security of energy supplies, must be protected from military escalation,’‘ he says.

Source: BBC
-Agencies 

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