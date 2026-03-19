US Special Envoy Sergio Gor arrives in Sri Lanka

U.S. Special Envoy for South and Central Asia, Sergio Gor, has arrived in Sri Lanka for an official visit, according to the US Embassy in Colombo.

He is visiting Sri Lanka and Maldives from today (19) until March 24. The visit involves high-level engagements aimed at advancing cooperation in the Indian Ocean region, the statement said.

During his visit to Sri Lanka, Special Envoy Gor will meet with senior leaders to reaffirm the importance of the U.S.-Sri Lanka relationship and strengthen cooperation across key sectors, the U.S. Embassy in Colombo said.

The envoy’s meetings are expected to support U.S. efforts to safeguard vital sea lanes and secure ports, reinforce mutually beneficial trade and commercial ties, and advance a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific for the benefit of people in both Sri Lanka and the United States.

Meanwhile, in Maldives, Special Envoy Gor will meet with senior government officials to reaffirm the United States’ commitment to bilateral relations, advance security cooperation, and explore opportunities to support the Maldives’ critical infrastructure development and economic expansion.

The visit will also commemorate 60 years of diplomatic ties between the United States and the Maldives, the embassy added.