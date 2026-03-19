Cathay Pacific suspends all flights to Dubai and Riyadh

Airline Cathay Pacific has cancelled all flights to and from Dubai and Riyadh up until 30 April, which it says is a result of the ‘‘developing situation’’ in the Middle East.

The airline warned that further changes to the flight schedule ‘‘may be needed’’ in the coming days, adding that the safety of passengers was its first priority.

The aviation has been heavily impacted by the war in Iran, with a number of airlines forced to cancel or delay flights to international travel hubs across the region.

Source: BBC

--Agencies