No-confidence motion against Energy Minister submitted to Speaker

The no-confidence motion against Energy Minister Kumara Jayakody signed by Opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) has been handed over to the Speaker, a short while ago.

The motion claims the Minister of Energy has failed to discharge his primary duty to ensure the procurement of sufficient and quality coal for the Lakvijaya Coal Power Plant in Norochcholai, and that such gross negligence in overseeing a critical national energy asset constitutes a fundamental breach of responsibility of a minister.

They also point out that the Minister of Energy has been formally charged before the Colombo High Court by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) under Section 70 of the Bribery Act for committing an ‘‘act of corruption’‘ while serving as the Procurement Manager of the Ceylon Fertilizer Company Limited.

Accordingly, opposition MPs, including Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa, had signed the motion of no-confidence yesterday (18).