Banks to maintain uninterrupted services; public urged to use digital channels
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Banks to maintain uninterrupted services; public urged to use digital channels

March 19, 2026   03:49 pm

The Sri Lanka Banks’ Association (SLBA) has assured the public that banks will continue to operate on all five weekdays as an essential service, despite the temporary measures introduced to conserve fuel and energy resources.

Accordingly, banks will remain open from Monday to Friday, including Wednesdays, with operations on Wednesdays limited to the hours of 9.00 a.m. to 1.00 p.m. Customers will therefore continue to have access to core banking services throughout the week without disruption, the SLBA said in a statement.

Reaffirming its commitment to supporting national priorities during this period, the SLBA urged customers to make greater use of digital and online banking channels, including mobile banking applications and internet banking platforms, to carry out routine transactions. 

Customers are also encouraged to rationalise travel and visit bank branches only for essential requirements, the statement said.

The Association emphasised that these measures are in line with broader efforts to conserve fuel and energy, and called on the public to support the national initiative by avoiding non-essential travel and minimising unnecessary energy usage wherever possible.

The SLBA expressed confidence that the prevailing global uncertainties impacting fuel supplies will stabilise in the near term, enabling Sri Lanka’s economy to continue its forward momentum without prolonged disruption, it added.

The Sri Lanka Banks’ Association is the apex body representing all Licensed Commercial Banks and Licensed Specialised Banks in the country.

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