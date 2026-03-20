Some 50 hurt in fire at car parts factory in South Korea

Some 50 hurt in fire at car parts factory in South Korea

March 20, 2026   12:07 pm

A fire at a car parts factory in the South Korean city of Daejeon has injured 50 people, 35 of them seriously, the Yonhap News Agency reported on ⁠Friday.

The National Fire Agency called for a national mobilisation to tackle the blaze in Daejeon, about 160 km (99.42 miles) south of the capital Seoul, Yonhap reported.

The agency said it was concerned the number ⁠of injuries could rise.

About 240 personnel were deployed to fight the fire, according to Yonhap.

Prime Minister Kim ⁠Min-seok ordered that the top priority should be saving human lives, Yonhap ⁠cited him as saying.

A spokesperson for the National Fire ⁠Agency could not be immediately reached by phone for comment.

Source: Reuters

--Agencies

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