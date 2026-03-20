India, Sri Lanka discuss boosting farm productivity through cost-effective technology

India, Sri Lanka discuss boosting farm productivity through cost-effective technology

March 20, 2026   01:54 pm

India’s High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Santosh Jha met Sri Lanka’s Minister of Agriculture, Livestock, Land and Irrigation K.D. Lal Kantha on Thursday, discussing opportunities for collaboration to increase especially usage of cost effective technology to boost farmer’s incomes. 

They also spoke about regional and global developments.

In a statement shared on X, the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka wrote, ‘‘High Commissioner Santosh Jha met Hon K.D. Lal Kantha, Minister of Agriculture, Livestock, Land & Irrigation. 

They discussed opportunities for collaboration with a view to increase productivity, especially usage of cost effective technology to boost farmer’s incomes. 

They also took stock of regional and global developments, and the need for partners like India and Sri Lanka to work together.’‘

On Wednesday, Santosh Jha and Professor A H M H Abayarathna inaugurated the 240 ft, extra-wide Bailey Bridge on the Chilaw-Thoduwawa Road, built by Indian Army under India’s USD 450 million post-disaster assistance. The bridge restores a vital coastal link along the Colombo-Puttalam route. 

Source: The Sentinel 
--Agencies 

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