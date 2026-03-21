Ramadan serves as a powerful lesson in humanity and brotherhood - President

Ramadan serves as a powerful lesson in humanity and brotherhood - President

March 21, 2026   06:56 am

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake extended his heartfelt wishes to the Muslim community in Sri Lanka and around the world, celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr, describing it as one of the most significant occasions in the Islamic religious calendar, which is celebrated upon the sighting of the new moon following a month of fasting.

In his message, the President highlighted that fasting during Ramadan, which is one of the five pillars of Islam, reflects the importance of distancing oneself from worldly desires and embracing a virtuous way of life founded on sacrifice and self-restraint.

He noted that the observance of Ramadan conveys profound humanitarian and social messages to the global community. 

“At its core, Ramadan instils compassion within the hearts of the faithful. It nurtures individuals who are willing to empathize with others, understand the pain of hunger as their own, and embrace fellow human beings with compassion and a spirit of brotherhood.” 

“During this period, the noble values of peace, equality and coexistence further enrich the conduct of believers. For an entire month, they observe the disciplines of fasting, a time devoted to spiritual nourishment,” the President said in the statement. 

He described Ramadan as a “powerful lesson to the world in humanity and brotherhood through lived example”.

President Dissanayake also pointed out that this year’s Eid-ul-Fitr is being observed at a time when the entire world is facing difficult and challenging circumstances. 

“I sincerely pray that, through the blessings of the observances and prayers of this Ramadan, these challenges will soon subside, giving rise to a world that all aspire to, one in which the rights and freedoms of all are safeguarded, and where peace, prosperity and harmonious coexistence prevail,” the President said. 

The President stated that, having successfully overcome challenges in the past, the government remains firmly committed to addressing current challenges with courage, managing them effectively, and ensuring the continued progress of the country’s economy and the lives of its people continue to progress without hardship or disruption.

“Setting aside differences, I call upon everyone to unite with this national effort and extend their steadfast support. I convey my heartfelt wishes to the Muslim community in Sri Lanka and around the world for a peaceful and harmonious Eid-ul-Fitr,” the President said. 

“Eid Mubarak!” he added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

No decisions made to close fuel stations over the weekend  CPC Officials (English)

No decisions made to close fuel stations over the weekend  CPC Officials (English)

No decisions made to close fuel stations over the weekend  CPC Officials (English)

Cabinet Committee appointed to ensure proper functioning of public services holds first meeting (English)

Cabinet Committee appointed to ensure proper functioning of public services holds first meeting (English)

Fuel shipments expected to arrive in country soon - President provides update in Parliament (English)

Fuel shipments expected to arrive in country soon - President provides update in Parliament (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

No-confidence motion against Energy Minister to be debated in Parliament on Apr. 10 (English)

No-confidence motion against Energy Minister to be debated in Parliament on Apr. 10 (English)

Public warned against entering sensitive data on unverified websites to obtain QR codes for fuel (English)

Public warned against entering sensitive data on unverified websites to obtain QR codes for fuel (English)

Regional security situation remains highly volatile - Sri Lankan Ambassador to Israel (English)

Regional security situation remains highly volatile - Sri Lankan Ambassador to Israel (English)