Ramadan serves as a powerful lesson in humanity and brotherhood - President

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake extended his heartfelt wishes to the Muslim community in Sri Lanka and around the world, celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr, describing it as one of the most significant occasions in the Islamic religious calendar, which is celebrated upon the sighting of the new moon following a month of fasting.

In his message, the President highlighted that fasting during Ramadan, which is one of the five pillars of Islam, reflects the importance of distancing oneself from worldly desires and embracing a virtuous way of life founded on sacrifice and self-restraint.

He noted that the observance of Ramadan conveys profound humanitarian and social messages to the global community.

“At its core, Ramadan instils compassion within the hearts of the faithful. It nurtures individuals who are willing to empathize with others, understand the pain of hunger as their own, and embrace fellow human beings with compassion and a spirit of brotherhood.”

“During this period, the noble values of peace, equality and coexistence further enrich the conduct of believers. For an entire month, they observe the disciplines of fasting, a time devoted to spiritual nourishment,” the President said in the statement.

He described Ramadan as a “powerful lesson to the world in humanity and brotherhood through lived example”.

President Dissanayake also pointed out that this year’s Eid-ul-Fitr is being observed at a time when the entire world is facing difficult and challenging circumstances.

“I sincerely pray that, through the blessings of the observances and prayers of this Ramadan, these challenges will soon subside, giving rise to a world that all aspire to, one in which the rights and freedoms of all are safeguarded, and where peace, prosperity and harmonious coexistence prevail,” the President said.

The President stated that, having successfully overcome challenges in the past, the government remains firmly committed to addressing current challenges with courage, managing them effectively, and ensuring the continued progress of the country’s economy and the lives of its people continue to progress without hardship or disruption.

“Setting aside differences, I call upon everyone to unite with this national effort and extend their steadfast support. I convey my heartfelt wishes to the Muslim community in Sri Lanka and around the world for a peaceful and harmonious Eid-ul-Fitr,” the President said.

“Eid Mubarak!” he added.