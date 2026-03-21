Showers expected in parts of the island today

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Northwestern and Uva provinces and in Galle, Matara, Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts after 1.00 p.m. today (21), the Department of Meteorology said.

Mainly dry weather will prevail over the other parts of the island, the Met. Department noted.

However, misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces and in Galle, Matara, Kaluthara and Kurunegala districts during the early hours of the morning, it added.

The general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.