Shooting incident reported near Yala National Park

A shooting incident has been reported near the Heenwala wildlife outpost in Kirinda, within the boundaries of the Yala National Park.

According to reports, the shooting was carried out by a group that arrived in a motor vehicle earlier today (21).

Upon hearing the gunshots, officers stationed at the Heenwala wildlife outpost rushed to the scene; however, police stated that the vehicle had already fled the area by the time they arrived.

Police suspect that the shooting was carried out in connection with illegal poaching.

Kirinda Police have launched an operation to apprehend the suspects and locate the vehicle involved.

Additionally, measures have been taken to alert nearby police stations to assist in the investigation.