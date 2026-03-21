Shooting incident reported near Yala National Park

Shooting incident reported near Yala National Park

March 21, 2026   04:15 pm

A shooting incident has been reported near the Heenwala wildlife outpost in Kirinda, within the boundaries of the Yala National Park.

According to reports, the shooting was carried out by a group that arrived in a motor vehicle earlier today (21).

Upon hearing the gunshots, officers stationed at the Heenwala wildlife outpost rushed to the scene; however, police stated that the vehicle had already fled the area by the time they arrived.

Police suspect that the shooting was carried out in connection with illegal poaching.

Kirinda Police have launched an operation to apprehend the suspects and locate the vehicle involved. 

Additionally, measures have been taken to alert nearby police stations to assist in the investigation.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

No decisions made to close fuel stations over the weekend  CPC Officials (English)

No decisions made to close fuel stations over the weekend  CPC Officials (English)

No decisions made to close fuel stations over the weekend  CPC Officials (English)

Cabinet Committee appointed to ensure proper functioning of public services holds first meeting (English)

Cabinet Committee appointed to ensure proper functioning of public services holds first meeting (English)

Fuel shipments expected to arrive in country soon - President provides update in Parliament (English)

Fuel shipments expected to arrive in country soon - President provides update in Parliament (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

No-confidence motion against Energy Minister to be debated in Parliament on Apr. 10 (English)

No-confidence motion against Energy Minister to be debated in Parliament on Apr. 10 (English)

Public warned against entering sensitive data on unverified websites to obtain QR codes for fuel (English)

Public warned against entering sensitive data on unverified websites to obtain QR codes for fuel (English)

Regional security situation remains highly volatile - Sri Lankan Ambassador to Israel (English)

Regional security situation remains highly volatile - Sri Lankan Ambassador to Israel (English)