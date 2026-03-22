Iran is charging $2m from ships passing through Strait of Hormuz - Iranian MP

Iranian Member of Parliament Alaeddin Boroujrrdi has claimed on state TV today that some of the ships that pass through the Strait of Hormuz are being charged ‘‘with a $2 (£1.5) million fee’’ by Iran.

He has said that a ‘‘new governing regime’’ is being imposed in the Strait and ‘‘war has costs’’, adding this shows the ‘‘authority and right that the Islamic Republic of Iran possesses’’.

The BBC has not been able to independently verify the claim of the toll by the Iranian MP.

Source: BBC

--Agencies