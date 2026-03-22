Postal Dept. limits mail transport to alternate days amid fuel crisis

The Department of Posts has decided to limit mail transportation to an alternate-day basis in response to the fuel crisis triggered by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

The Co-Convenor of the United Postal Trade Unions’ Front, Chinthaka Bandara, stated that this decision was taken as a strategic measure to manage the current fuel quotas allocated to the department and to mitigate the impact of rising fuel prices.

Accordingly, he stated that the postal administration has decided to conduct mail exchanges across the island on an alternate-day basis, with all mail transportation suspended on Wednesdays.

Bandara noted that, as the department’s vehicle fleet operates under this restricted schedule, the public should expect delays in domestic mail delivery.

With regard to international services, he highlighted that the Middle East conflict has disrupted regular incoming mail. Furthermore, outgoing international mail from Sri Lanka is currently experiencing significant delays due to logistical constraints.

Despite these transport restrictions, post offices will remain open on all days except Wednesdays and Sundays. Customers will continue to be able to visit their local post offices to send mail and parcels on operational days, he added.