ADB Chief arrives in Sri Lanka on official visit

ADB Chief arrives in Sri Lanka on official visit

March 23, 2026   09:54 am

The President of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Masato Kanda arrived in Sri Lanka on an official visit this morning (23).

He stated that he arrived in Colombo at a “critical moment” as the country transitions from crisis response toward recovery and sustainable economic growth.

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), Kanda noted that he was warmly received at the airport by Sri Lanka’s Minister of Labour and Deputy Minister of Finance, Anil Jayantha Fernando.

He emphasized that the visit provides an opportunity to engage with government representatives, the private sector, and local communities to better understand priorities for the next phase of development.

Kanda further highlighted that the Asian Development Bank continues to support Sri Lanka’s transition by strengthening infrastructure and connectivity, while mobilizing investment to enable private sector-led growth.

He added that he looks forward to working closely with stakeholders in the coming days to advance these priorities.

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