Air Canada Express jet hits ground vehicle, closing New Yorks LaGuardia airport

Air Canada Express jet hits ground vehicle, closing New Yorks LaGuardia airport

March 23, 2026   11:04 am

An Air Canada Express regional jet collided with a ground vehicle upon landing at New York’s LaGuardia airport on Monday evening, according to flight tracking website Flightradar24, in an incident that closed the airport.

The CRJ-900 plane, which was coming from Montreal, struck the vehicle at a speed of about 24 miles per hour (39 kph), Flightradar24 said. The jet was ⁠operated by Jazz Aviation, Air Canada’s regional partner.

 An Air Canada Express regional jet collided with a ground vehicle upon landing at New York’s LaGuardia airport on Monday evening, according to flight tracking website Flightradar24, in an incident that closed the airport.

The CRJ-900 plane, which was coming from Montreal, struck the vehicle at a speed of about 24 miles per hour (39 kph), Flightradar24 said. The jet was ⁠operated by Jazz Aviation, Air Canada’s regional partner.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a ground stop for all planes at the airport until 0530 GMT, according to a notice from the regulator.

The FAA notice showed that the reason for the halt at the airport was an emergency and there was a high probability of an extension, without specifying any details.

LaGuardia’s website showed arriving planes ⁠had been diverted to other airports or returned to their point of origin.

Air Canada and the FAA did not immediately respond to requests for comment.


Source: Reuters
--Agencies 

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