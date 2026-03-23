Price of bread up by Rs. 10 while prices of other bakery products also increased

The price of a 450-gram loaf of bread will be increased by Rs. 10 with effect from midnight today (23), according to the All Ceylon Bakery Owners’ Association.

Accordingly, a loaf of bread will be sold for Rs. 130 from tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the association said that the price of other bakery products will also be increased by Rs. 10 with effect from midnight.

The increase in prices comes after the government increased the prices of petrol and diesel in recent days amidst the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.