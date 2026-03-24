US embassy in Muscat lifts shelter in place order

The US Embassy in Muscat has lifted a stay in place order for citizens in Oman’s capital.

The advice to take shelter had been issued at 20:42 local time (16:42 GMT).

The ministry says that while this advice has been lifted for the capital, ‘‘shelter in place guidance remains for the rest of Oman due to ongoing activity’‘.

The embassy tells citizens: ‘‘To the extent possible, remain in your residence, hotel, or another structure, and stay away from windows.’‘

Source: BBC

--Agencies