Case against MP Chamara Sampath to be taken up in April

Case against MP Chamara Sampath to be taken up in April

March 24, 2026   02:48 pm

The Colombo High Court has ordered that the case filed by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) against Member of Parliament Chamara Sampath Dassanayake be taken up on April 30, 2026. 

The case was taken up today (24) before Colombo High Court Judge Ravindra Premaratne, Ada Derana reporter said.

After considering the facts presented, the High Court Judge ordered that the case be called on April 30 for a pre-trial conference.

The case has been filed against MP Chamara Sampath over allegations that, during his tenure as Chief Minister of Uva Province in 2016, he fraudulently deposited a cheque issued for the Provincial Council into his personal bank account.

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