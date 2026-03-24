Sri Lanka begins talks with Russian Govt. to secure fuel supplies

Formal government-level talks have already begun to secure fuel supplies from Russia, according to Cabinet Spokesman Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa.

Speaking at the weekly Cabinet media briefing held at the Department of Government Information today (24), Minister Jayatissa said that the government is currently focusing on the possibility of obtaining fuel through intergovernmental agreements, and that the relevant government-level discussions have already commenced.

He also mentioned that the Russian Deputy Energy Minister is scheduled to visit Sri Lanka soon, and discussions regarding the matter are expected to take place during that visit.

Regarding the statement made by the Iranian Ambassador in Colombo, expressing Iran’s readiness to supply fuel to Sri Lanka, Minister Nalinda Jayatissa noted that while the statement is appreciated, countries with available tankers may benefit from the opportunity, but Sri Lanka currently does not have that advantage.

However, the Minister added that several fuel orders have been placed, and among these orders, a few fuel shipments are expected to arrive in the country in April.

He further explained:

“Discussions with Russia are ongoing at the government level, but previously we were unable to secure oil supplies from Russia. However, we are making efforts to see if this can be done through intergovernmental agreements. The Russian Deputy Energy Minister is scheduled to visit Sri Lanka, which will provide an opportunity to advance these discussions further.

Regarding oil supply from Iran, currently, the countries that own the tankers are in a position to benefit from the opportunity, but we do not have that advantage. We appreciate the statement made, but we have already placed several orders for bunker fuel and light fuel oil. Tenders have been opened, and we hope to receive these supplies. Another tender is scheduled to open today. According to the tenders currently open, a few fuel shipments are expected to arrive in April. This is how we plan to manage the fuel supply.”