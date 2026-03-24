Guidelines issued to optimise fuel use in state-owned vehicles

Guidelines issued to optimise fuel use in state-owned vehicles

March 24, 2026   04:14 pm

The Commissioner-General of Essential Services, B.K. Prabhath Chandrakeerthi, has issued comprehensive guidelines aimed at optimising fuel consumption across state-owned vehicles.

According to the Commissioner-General, the public sector currently maintains a fleet of approximately 92,000 operational vehicles.

The guidelines note that if each vehicle conserves at least one litre of fuel per day, the total daily saving would amount to 92,000 litres. 

This could translate into a monthly saving of approximately 9.2 million litres and an estimated annual saving of around 110 million litres.

To achieve these targets, Chandrakeerthi has instructed all state institutions to implement a structured fuel-saving programme at the institutional level. This includes conducting awareness sessions for relevant officials and drivers to ensure the effective implementation of these conservation measures.

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