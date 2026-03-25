Iran has received US 15-point plan, Pakistan says

Iran has received America’s 15-point proposal for ending the US-Israeli attack, two Pakistani officials have told the Associated Press.

The Pakistani officials also touched on the content of the proposal, saying it included:

Sanctions relief

Civilian nuclear cooperation

A rollback of Iran’s nuclear programme

Monitoring by the International Atomic Energy Agency

Limits to Iran’s missile programme

Access for shipping through the Strait of Hormuz

Israel’s Channel 12 has also reported on the plan’s points - see the post below this one for a full summary.

Donald Trump yesterday claimed Washington is talking to the “right people” in Iran and “they want to make a deal so badly”.

He also said Iran had agreed with the US they will never have a nuclear weapon and gave the US “a very big present worth a tremendous amount of money” that is related to oil and gas and the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran has denied it’s negotiating with the US, and a military spokesman mockingly said the US was negotiating with itself.

Source: Sky News

--Agencies