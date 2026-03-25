Former SIS Chief Suresh Sallay admitted to National Hospital

Former SIS Chief Suresh Sallay admitted to National Hospital

March 25, 2026   02:53 pm

The former Head of the State Intelligence Service, Major General (Retired) Suresh Sallay has been admitted to the Colombo National Hospital following a sudden illness.

Former SIS Chief Suresh Sallay is being held under a 90-day detention order to interrogate his links to the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that family members had requested permission to visit him to check on his condition, but approval has not been granted.

He was admitted to hospital yesterday (24) after his condition was brought to the attention of the Magistrate. Following an examination, he was referred to a doctor and subsequently admitted to the National Hospital on medical advice.

 

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