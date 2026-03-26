IGP issues guidelines on arrests under ICCPR Act

The Inspector General of Police, Priyantha Weerasooriya has issued guidelines to be followed when arresting suspects in relation to offences committed under Section 3 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) Act.

It is reported that the relevant notification has been communicated in writing to all police officers, including all Senior Deputy Inspectors General.

According to the provisions of the Act, an individual may only be arrested after examining whether a statement or expression incites war, or promotes discrimination, hostility, or violence, thereby amounting to advocacy of national, racial, or religious hatred.

The Inspector General of Police has further stated that, if an arrest is to be made, the relevant police officer must inform the Director of the Legal Division in advance and obtain prior written approval before carrying out the arrest.

The guidelines also emphasize that merely causing offence, insult, or religious disrespect to an individual, group, or the general public should not be considered sufficient grounds for arrest under Section 3 of the ICCPR Act.

The IGP has additionally warned that disciplinary action will be taken against investigating officers if it is revealed that these procedures have been violated or misused.