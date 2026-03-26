IGP issues guidelines on arrests under ICCPR Act

IGP issues guidelines on arrests under ICCPR Act

March 26, 2026   07:07 am

The Inspector General of Police, Priyantha Weerasooriya has issued guidelines to be followed when arresting suspects in relation to offences committed under Section 3 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) Act.

It is reported that the relevant notification has been communicated in writing to all police officers, including all Senior Deputy Inspectors General.

According to the provisions of the Act, an individual may only be arrested after examining whether a statement or expression incites war, or promotes discrimination, hostility, or violence, thereby amounting to advocacy of national, racial, or religious hatred.

The Inspector General of Police has further stated that, if an arrest is to be made, the relevant police officer must inform the Director of the Legal Division in advance and obtain prior written approval before carrying out the arrest.

The guidelines also emphasize that merely causing offence, insult, or religious disrespect to an individual, group, or the general public should not be considered sufficient grounds for arrest under Section 3 of the ICCPR Act.

The IGP has additionally warned that disciplinary action will be taken against investigating officers if it is revealed that these procedures have been violated or misused.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

GL Peiris claims ongoing Middle East conflict not sole cause of hardships faced by public (English)

GL Peiris claims ongoing Middle East conflict not sole cause of hardships faced by public (English)

GL Peiris claims ongoing Middle East conflict not sole cause of hardships faced by public (English)

Framers face serious challenges due to delays in fertilizer supply amid ongoing Middle East crisis (English)

Framers face serious challenges due to delays in fertilizer supply amid ongoing Middle East crisis (English)

No reduction in foreign remittances despite conflict in Middle East - CBSL Governor (English)

No reduction in foreign remittances despite conflict in Middle East - CBSL Governor (English)

Fuel quotas for Ministers and officials reduced - Cabinet Spokesman assures (English)

Fuel quotas for Ministers and officials reduced - Cabinet Spokesman assures (English)

Govt. failed to act decisively to tackle ongoing crisis - Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa (English)

Govt. failed to act decisively to tackle ongoing crisis - Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa (English)

Cabinet gives nod to appoint National Steering Committee on Education Reforms (English)

Cabinet gives nod to appoint National Steering Committee on Education Reforms (English)

Drastic measures announced to conserve Sri Lanka's energy reserves amidst conflict in Middle East (English)

Drastic measures announced to conserve Sri Lanka's energy reserves amidst conflict in Middle East (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm