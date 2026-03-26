CID ordered to produce former SIS chief Suresh Sallay before court

The Colombo Fort Magistrate has ordered the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to produce the former Head of the State Intelligence Service, Major General (Retired) Suresh Sallay, who is currently in CID custody under detention orders, before the court on April 22.

The order was issued by Colombo Fort Magistrate Isuru Neththi Kumara when the case was taken up before court today (26), Ada Derana reporter said.

The Magistrate informed the court that although the suspect is currently being detained and interrogated in connection with the investigation, he has been named as a suspect in the case and must therefore be produced before court when the case is taken up.

The former SIS chief, Major General (Retd.) Suresh Sallay was arrested by the CID on 25 February in Peliyagoda.

He was arrested in relation to the ongoing investigation into the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings.

Meanwhile, he was admitted to the Colombo National Hospital yesterday (25) following a sudden illness.

Subsequently, he was discharged earlier today and returned to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) where remains in detention.

Sallay is being held under a 90-day detention order to interrogate his alleged links to the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks.