India cuts special excise duties on petrol, diesel

India cuts special excise duties on petrol, diesel

March 27, 2026   10:08 am

India slashed its special excise duties on petrol and diesel, as fuel prices stay volatile with supplies choked by the Iran war.

In a government order on Thursday, India’s finance ministry reduced the special excise duty on petrol to 3 rupees ($0.0318) per litre from 13 rupees earlier. It also cut the duty on diesel to zero from 10 rupees.

The U.S.-Israeli war with Iran has led to a near-closure of ⁠the Strait of Hormuz, which serves as a conduit for 40% of crude oil imports, hurting shipping and gas supplies.

The ministry did not say how much the duty cuts would cost the government.

Madhavi Arora, an economist at Emkay Global, estimated the annualised fiscal hit to be nearly 1.55 trillion rupees. The duty cuts would absorb about 30%-40% of annual losses of oil marketing companies on auto fuel at current prices, she added.

India has been ⁠hit hard by volatility in crude prices and disruption in oil and gas supplies, but unlike China it has not moved to ban exports of refined fuels.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government have stressed that adequate arrangements are in place, ⁠including for fertilisers supply for the summer sowing season and for coal to meet the rising demand for electricity.

India, the world’s third-biggest oil importer and consumer, meets ⁠over 90% of its oil needs through purchases from overseas.

The South Asian country consumed 33.15 million metric tons of cooking gas last year, with ⁠imports accounting for about 60% of demand. About 90% of those imports came from the Middle East.

Source: Reuters
--Agencies 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Russia agrees to supply refined fuel to Sri Lanka following talks - official (English)

Russia agrees to supply refined fuel to Sri Lanka following talks - official (English)

Russia agrees to supply refined fuel to Sri Lanka following talks - official (English)

QR code to be introduced for 'non-vehicle' category to obtain fuel - Ministry of Digital Economy (English)

QR code to be introduced for 'non-vehicle' category to obtain fuel - Ministry of Digital Economy (English)

CID ordered to produce former SIS chief Suresh Sallay before court on April 22 (English)

CID ordered to produce former SIS chief Suresh Sallay before court on April 22 (English)

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

GL Peiris claims ongoing Middle East conflict not sole cause of hardships faced by public (English)

GL Peiris claims ongoing Middle East conflict not sole cause of hardships faced by public (English)

Framers face serious challenges due to delays in fertilizer supply amid ongoing Middle East crisis (English)

Framers face serious challenges due to delays in fertilizer supply amid ongoing Middle East crisis (English)

No reduction in foreign remittances despite conflict in Middle East - CBSL Governor (English)

No reduction in foreign remittances despite conflict in Middle East - CBSL Governor (English)