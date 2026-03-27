Water levels drop rapidly in several reservoirs in NEliya

Water levels drop rapidly in several reservoirs in NEliya

March 27, 2026   03:12 pm

The water levels in several reservoirs across the Nuwara Eliya District have dropped rapidly due to the prevailing dry weather conditions.  

The water levels at the Upper Kotmale Reservoir, as well as at Devon Falls and St. Clair’s Falls, have declined noticeably in recent days, Ada Derana reporter said. 

The sharp drop in water levels at the Upper Kotmale Reservoir has also disrupted electricity generation.

Meanwhile, due to the high temperature, the water levels in tanks, rivers, waterfalls and reservoirs in many parts of the island have also dropped rapidly.

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