CAA conducts special raids against errant traders ahead of festive season

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) says a special programme has been implemented to safeguard consumers ahead of the upcoming festive season.

CAA Director Asela Bandara stated that these special raids are being carried out from March 20 to April 30.

He also stated that the officers of the CAA have been briefed and deployed for relevant duties to safeguard consumers, paying attention to the upcoming festive season and potential market changes due to the ongoing Middle East conflict.

Under this programme, increased focus has been placed on warehouses, stockpilers, and importers’ warehouses, with close attention given to the stock quantities they have and whether essential goods have been concealed.

Additionally, Bandara said that measures such as ensuring price displays and conducting raids to identify traders selling goods at inflated prices have already been initiated to prevent consumers from being unfairly treated when purchasing goods in the retail market.

He added that raids are also targeting the reintroduction of expired or near-expiry goods into the market, as well as preventing consumers from being deceived by misleading discount practices.

He further noted that certain traders may attempt to increase prices in response to the fuel crisis linked to the Middle East conflict, and that relevant officials have been instructed to take action to prevent such practices.

He also noted that certain businessmen may attempt to change the prices of goods in the face of the fuel crisis that has emerged in the country due to the Middle East conflict, adding that relevant officials have been instructed to take action to prevent such practices.