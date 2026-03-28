No fuel price revision on March 31 - CPC Chairman

The Chairman of the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC), D.J. Rajakaruna has announced that there will be no revision in fuel prices on March 31, 2026.

The monthly fuel price revision usually takes place at midnight on the final day of each month.

However, speaking during a media briefing held in Colombo today (28), CPC Chairman D. J. Rajakaruna disclosed that there would be no monthly fuel revision at the end of this month.

He stated that any future decisions regarding price adjustments would be made by the Government, taking into account fluctuations in global crude oil prices.

Furthermore, Rajakaruna confirmed that fuel quotas are scheduled to be reset at midnight tonight.