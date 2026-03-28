Five CPC officials appointed to address fuel-related issues in ministries

It was decided at the committee appointed to oversee the distribution of essential goods to appoint five officials from the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation to cover all ministries in order to examine fuel-related issues and undertake the necessary interventions.

It was further discussed that the responsibility of these officials would be to examine fuel-related issues arising in institutions under each ministry and to intervene in providing solutions by maintaining coordination with the Corporation.

These matters were discussed at a meeting of the committee appointed to oversee the distribution of essential goods, chaired by Minister of Transport, Highways and Urban Development Bimal Rathnayake, held yesterday (27) at the Presidential Secretariat, according to the President’s Media Division (PMD).

It was also noted, with particular attention, that requests have been made by industrialists indicating that the current fuel quota allocated to vehicles for the distribution of their products across the country is insufficient.

It was further discussed that, if these concerns are not addressed, there is a likelihood of an increase in the prices of goods, which could, in turn, cause significant hardship to the public during the festive season, the PMD said.

The committee also discussed the issuance of fuel for the distribution of essential food items by state and private institutions, including supermarkets such as Sathosa, wholesale importers, tourism-related service providers, hotels, and other service-providing organisations.

Accordingly, it was discussed that requests for fuel quotas submitted by these institutions should be carefully considered and that prompt action should be taken as necessary. It was also noted that such requests should be forwarded to the Ministry of Energy through the relevant ministries.

Attention was also drawn to the need for the swift implementation of a QR code system for the issuance of fuel to other sectors, including agriculture and the fisheries industry, based on letters issued on the recommendations of the relevant government officials, including agricultural research officers, instead of the previous method of direct fuel allocation.

Minister Bimal Rathnayake emphasised the need to ensure a continuous and properly managed fuel supply, with particular focus on providing goods to the public without shortages and preventing excessive price increases during the forthcoming Sinhala and Hindu New Year season, it added.

The discussion was attended by a group of government officials, including Minister of Trade, Commerce, Food Security and Cooperative Development Wasantha Samarasinghe, Deputy Minister of Power Arkam Ilyas, Senior Additional Secretary to the President Kapila Janaka Bandara, and Chairman of the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation D. J. Rajakaruna.