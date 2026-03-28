The Prime Minister, Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, stated that it is the government’s objective to establish an education system that ensures every child has access to modern technological opportunities.

The Prime Minister made these remarks while attending the opening ceremony of the National Competition of the World Robot Olympiad (WRO), which aims to elevate the technological skills of Sri Lanka’s younger generation to international standards, held today (28) at Burhani Serendib College in Colombo, according to the Prime Minister’s Media Division.

A total of 66 teams from schools across the island participated in this year’s competition, marking a threefold increase compared to last year.

The event was held under the theme “Robots Meet Culture,” and the competition was participated in by over 500 students, who presented creations blending local culture with modern engineering concepts, the statement said.

Expressing her views, the Prime Minister stated:

“In today’s rapidly evolving world, giving priority to the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) should be a national priority.

Platforms such as the World Robot Olympiad provide opportunities for our younger generation to develop essential skills such as logical thinking, innovation, and teamwork.

Sri Lanka’s participation for the first time in the International Robot Olympiad held in Singapore in 2025, with two teams representing the country, marked a highly significant and enriching experience for our children.”

The Prime Minister further emphasized that the government remains committed to building an education system that enables every child to benefit from such technological opportunities.

The event was attended by the Secretary to the Prime Minister, Pradeep Saputhanthri, officials from the Indian High Commission, government officials, and school students.