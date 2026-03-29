Iran will allow more Pakistani ships through Strait of Hormuz

Iran will allow more Pakistani ships through Strait of Hormuz

March 29, 2026   07:17 am

Pakistan’s foreign minister said late Saturday that Iran has agreed to allow 20 additional Pakistani-flagged ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

Ishaq Dar wrote on X that two Pakistani ships would cross the strategic waterway daily under the arrangement.

‘‘This is a welcome and constructive gesture by Iran and deserves appreciation,’’ Dar said. ‘‘It is a harbinger of peace and will help usher stability in the region.’’

He said the move marked a meaningful step toward de-escalation and would strengthen efforts for peace.

Source: AP 
--Agencies 

 

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