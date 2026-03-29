Iran will allow more Pakistani ships through Strait of Hormuz
March 29, 2026 07:17 am
Pakistan’s foreign minister said late Saturday that Iran has agreed to allow 20 additional Pakistani-flagged ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.
Ishaq Dar wrote on X that two Pakistani ships would cross the strategic waterway daily under the arrangement.
‘‘This is a welcome and constructive gesture by Iran and deserves appreciation,’’ Dar said. ‘‘It is a harbinger of peace and will help usher stability in the region.’’
He said the move marked a meaningful step toward de-escalation and would strengthen efforts for peace.
Source: AP
--Agencies