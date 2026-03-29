Bahrain has announced a maritime ban which it says will be in place “until further notice” to protect the Gulf nation’s coasts, amid ongoing attacks from Iran.

The ban will apply to seafarers using fishing and leisure vessels and will be in place every day from 6 p.m. until 4 a.m. local time, the country’s interior minister said today.

The new measures are being enforced due to “blatant Iranian aggression” and the “serious risks” it poses to the safety of citizens and residents, the ministry said.

It urged “all seagoers to comply with the maritime ban timings and avoid approaching the coasts, in order to ensure their safety and avoid legal accountability.”

Source: CNN

--Agencies