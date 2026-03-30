Notorious gang member Midigama Chuti brought back to Sri Lanka

Prabhath Madusanka, also known as ‘Midigama Chuti,’ a member of an organized criminal gang who was taken into custody in Oman, has been brought back to the country this morning (30).

He was escorted to the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake by a team of special police officers.

‘Midigama Chuti,’ who is connected to multiple criminal activities, was taken into custody by Omani security authorities last year while having a red warrant issued against him.

Accordingly, three officers from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) departed for Oman to escort him back.