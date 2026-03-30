New energy-saving guidelines announced for government, private sector

A set of guidelines have been issued to curb fuel and electricity consumption across Sri Lanka amidst the global energy crisis owing to the conflict in the Middle East.

Guidelines have been issued by the Commissioner-General of Essential Services, Prabath Chandrakeerthi.

Under the new guidelines:

All air-conditioning units in government and statutory institutions must be switched off by 3:00 p.m., with private sector offices urged to follow the same guideline.

Digital billboards and advertising screens must be turned off after 8:00 p.m.

Street lights managed by local authorities will be switched off between 6:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. under special energy-saving programs.

Large gatherings or concerts with more than 100 participants must operate without tapping into the national electricity grid.

Authorities have stated that these steps are part of a broader push to conserve electricity and reduce the nation’s energy burden.