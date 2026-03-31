Colombos inflation increases to 2.2% in March 2026

Colombos inflation increases to 2.2% in March 2026

March 31, 2026   03:12 pm

The overall rate of inflation, as measured by the Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI) on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis, increased to 2.2% in March 2026, compared to 1.6% in February 2026, according to the latest data released by the Department of Census and Statistics (DCS).

The CCPI for all items for March 2026 was 195.8, recording an increase of 0.5 index points compared to 195.3 in February 2026.

Meanwhile, the Y-o-Y inflation of the Food Group has increased to 0.7% in March, 2026 compared to 0.2% in February, while the Y-o-Y inflation of the Non-Food Group increased to 2.9% in March from 2.3% in February 2026.

For March 2026, on a Y-o-Y basis, the contribution to inflation from food commodities was 0.23%, and that from non-food items was 1.97%, the DCS reported.

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