Cabinet decision on fuel allowances for Ministers, MPs and public officials

Cabinet decision on fuel allowances for Ministers, MPs and public officials

March 31, 2026   03:14 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to provide fuel allowances for Ministers, Members of Parliament, and government officers based on the fuel prices as of March 1, 2026. 

All other fuel-related allowances will be maintained at the same rate until further notice, the Cabinet Spokesman announced.

He stated that the government has already taken several urgent measures to mitigate the economic impact of the ongoing Middle East conflict on Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, the need to manage government expenditure within existing fiscal limits and approved government expenditure limits has been identified to ensure the continuity of essential public services, the Cabinet Spokesman told reporters in Colombo. 

Accordingly, taking into account the restrictions in fuel distribution and the declaration of Wednesdays as holidays for non-essential government services, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved the proposal submitted by the President, in his capacity as Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, to provide fuel allowances to Ministers, Members of Parliament, and public officials based on fuel prices as of March 1, 2026, until further notice.

It was also decided that all other fuel-related allowances will be maintained at the same rate until further notice.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

"If India can, why cant Sri Lanka"; Sajith demands relief for people amidst energy crisis (English)

"If India can, why cant Sri Lanka"; Sajith demands relief for people amidst energy crisis (English)

Public urged to use water sparingly Dry weather poses challenge to ensure uninterrupted supply: NWSDB (English)

Public urged to use water sparingly Dry weather poses challenge to ensure uninterrupted supply: NWSDB (English)

Container arrivals increased by 10-15%; Sufficient fuel stocks available for several sectors (English)

Container arrivals increased by 10-15%; Sufficient fuel stocks available for several sectors (English)

Electricity tariffs increased by around 10%; No power cuts planned, assures PUCSL (English)

Electricity tariffs increased by around 10%; No power cuts planned, assures PUCSL (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2026-03-30

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2026-03-30

Ada Derana reaffirms its position as Sri Lanka's most trusted news brand at Raigam Tele'es 2025 (English)

Ada Derana reaffirms its position as Sri Lanka's most trusted news brand at Raigam Tele'es 2025 (English)

Prosperity of the temple key to happiness of the people - Sarvajana Balaya leader Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Prosperity of the temple key to happiness of the people - Sarvajana Balaya leader Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Surakimu Lanka national programme launched as energy supply routes continue to get disrupted (English)

Surakimu Lanka national programme launched as energy supply routes continue to get disrupted (English)