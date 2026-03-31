Cabinet decision on fuel allowances for Ministers, MPs and public officials

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to provide fuel allowances for Ministers, Members of Parliament, and government officers based on the fuel prices as of March 1, 2026.

All other fuel-related allowances will be maintained at the same rate until further notice, the Cabinet Spokesman announced.

He stated that the government has already taken several urgent measures to mitigate the economic impact of the ongoing Middle East conflict on Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, the need to manage government expenditure within existing fiscal limits and approved government expenditure limits has been identified to ensure the continuity of essential public services, the Cabinet Spokesman told reporters in Colombo.

Accordingly, taking into account the restrictions in fuel distribution and the declaration of Wednesdays as holidays for non-essential government services, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved the proposal submitted by the President, in his capacity as Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, to provide fuel allowances to Ministers, Members of Parliament, and public officials based on fuel prices as of March 1, 2026, until further notice.

It was also decided that all other fuel-related allowances will be maintained at the same rate until further notice.