All vehicle owners can obtain fuel tomorrow  CPC

Vehicles with number plates ending in both odd and even numbers will be able to obtain fuel from filling stations tomorrow (April 1), the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) announced.

This was confirmed by the Managing Director of CPC, Dr. Mayura Neththikumarage.

Since February 19, fuel quotas through the QR system have been issued based on the last digit of the vehicle number plate.

Accordingly, the last digit of the vehicles with zero and even-numbered number plates are allowed to purchase fuel on even-numbered dates.

Mayura Neththikumarage noted despite tomorrow being an odd-numbered dates, fuel will be dispensed to all vehicles.