2025 A/L Exam results released

2025 A/L Exam results released

April 1, 2026   12:01 am

The results of the GCE Advanced Level Examinations 2025, have been released online, according to the Department of Examinations. 

The results can be obtained by entering the correct index number after logging on to the official websites of the Department of Examinations (www.doenets.lk and www.results.exams.gov.lk), the department said.

A total of 221,413 school applicants and 60,397 private applicants sat for the 2025 G.C.E. Advanced Level examination.

The Department of Examinations stated that 146,405 school applicants have qualified for university admission while 30,122 private applicants have qualified for universities.

Accordingly, a total of 176,527 applicants have qualified for universities, which is 62.64 per cent of the total applicants.

Meanwhile the results of 111 candidates who had faced the exam have been suspended while this includes 43 private applicants, the Department added. 

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