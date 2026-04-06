Laugfs gas shipment arrives at Hambantota

A vessel carrying 7,000 metric tonnes of LP gas arrived in the country, according to LAUGFS Gas PLC.

LAUGFS Gas PLC said it successfully received an LPG shipment of 7,000 metric tons via the vessel ANDOVER at the Hambantota LAUGFS Terminal.

The arrival of the shipment will significantly strengthen supply availability across the country and ensure that there will be no shortages during the upcoming festive season, the company said in a statement.

The cargo has been sourced from SHV Energy, Netherlands, a globally recognized and highly reliable energy supplier.

With this shipment, LAUGFS Gas confirmed that adequate stocks have been secured to meet domestic demand throughout the festive season.

The company has also taken proactive steps to expedite filling and distribution operations, ensuring that LPG is efficiently delivered across all regions. These measures are aimed at maintaining uninterrupted supply, minimizing market disruptions and providing assurance to consumers during this critical period, LAUGFS Gas PLC added.