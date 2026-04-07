30 Indian fishermen repatriated from Sri Lanka

30 Indian fishermen repatriated from Sri Lanka

April 7, 2026   03:04 pm

At least 30 Indian fishermen have been repatriated from Sri Lanka today (07), according to the Indian High Commission in Colombo.

The group is heading home, authorities said. “30 Indian fishermen were repatriated from Sri Lanka today and are on their way home,” the Indian High Commission here said in a post on X.

According to the Sri Lanka Navy, till April 2026, 15 trawlers have been seized while 102 Indian fishermen have been arrested by the Navy. In 2025, some 346 fishermen had been arrested in 44 trawlers while poaching in Sri Lankan waters, the Navy said.

The Navy Spokesman Commander, Buddika Sampath told PTI he was not certain which batch of detentions the 30 fishermen were from. “It depends on the court procedure,” he added.

The fishermen issue is a contentious one in the ties between India and Sri Lanka, due to the continuous arrest of Indian fishermen due to poaching in Sri Lankan territorial waters.

--Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Water cuts in Colombo continue as dry weather persists across Sri Lanka (English)

Water cuts in Colombo continue as dry weather persists across Sri Lanka (English)

Litro, LAUGFS announce major hike in gas prices public dismayed by continuous shortage in market (English)

Litro, LAUGFS announce major hike in gas prices public dismayed by continuous shortage in market (English)

National QR payment adoption program launched to steer Sri Lanka towards a cash-lite economy (English)

National QR payment adoption program launched to steer Sri Lanka towards a cash-lite economy (English)

CID lacks credible evidence to justify arrest - Former SIS Chief Suresh Sallay files writ petition (English)

CID lacks credible evidence to justify arrest - Former SIS Chief Suresh Sallay files writ petition (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka continuing to receive international support despite ongoing global conflict  FM Vijitha Herath (English)

Sri Lanka continuing to receive international support despite ongoing global conflict  FM Vijitha Herath (English)