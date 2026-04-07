Mojtaba Khamenei being treated for severe condition in Qom, unable to govern Iran  report

Mojtaba Khamenei being treated for severe condition in Qom, unable to govern Iran  report

April 7, 2026   03:34 pm

Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is unconscious and is being treated for a “severe” medical issue in the city of Qom, while he is unable to govern the country, according to an intelligence assessment cited by The Times.

“Mojtaba Khamenei is being treated in Qom in a severe condition, unable to be involved in any decision making by the regime,” a diplomatic memo based on US-Israeli intelligence and shared with their Gulf allies reads.

It marks the first time a report has revealed Khamanei’s location publicly since the beginning of the war, when he was believed to have been wounded in the opening strikes of February 28.

The document also reveals preparations for his father and former supreme leader Ali Khamenei’s burial in Qom after he was killed in the opening strikes.

Source: The Times of Israel
--Agencies 

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