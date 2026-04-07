CEB prepared to provide power for New Year festivities  Minister

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) has made arrangements to supply electricity for Sinhala and Tamil New Year festivals and various celebrations taking place across the country this month, Minister Vijitha Herath announced.

Speaking at the weekly Cabinet media briefing held today (April 7), the Minister stated that necessary measures have already been implemented to facilitate the provision of electricity for such events upon payment of the required fees.

He further noted that organizers will be able to obtain electricity from the CEB between April 15 and April 19 by completing the relevant payments.

Minister Herath emphasized the importance of using electricity efficiently during the festive period, while acknowledging that power supply is essential for events such as New Year festivals and musical shows.

He added that the CEB will provide the necessary support to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply for these celebrations during the specified period.