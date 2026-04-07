Protest staged over principal appointment at Nayakakanda Good Shepherd Balika M.V.

Protest staged over principal appointment at Nayakakanda Good Shepherd Balika M.V.

April 7, 2026   04:47 pm

A protest was staged today (07) in Wattala over the appointment of a new principal to the Good Shepherd Convent Balika M.V.in Nayakakanda, Wattala.

Old girls and parents of students staged a demonstration in front of the school, requesting authorities to remove the newly appointed principal and instead appoint a Catholic nun in line with long-standing tradition.

According to the protesters, the Nayakakanda Good Shepherd Convent has a history spanning nearly a century and traditionally, the position of principal has been held by Catholic nuns.

However, a recent transfer has resulted in the appointment of a lay principal, drawing objections from the school’s old girls and parents.

They gathered in front of the school this morning to voice their opposition and demand that the tradition be upheld.

 

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