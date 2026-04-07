Train service cancelled in Iranian city after Israeli threat

The governor of Mashhad in Iran’s northeast has reportedly suspended all train services in the city until further notice.

It comes after the Israeli military issued a warning for Iranians to “refrain from using and travelling by train” throughout the country, adding that doing so “endangers your life” (see 06:59 post).

According to Nour News, all train services have been cancelled in Mashhad and “necessary arrangements” have been made for those who cannot postpone their travel.

“Fortunately, the atmosphere in this city is completely calm, and the decision to cancel train movements is out of caution,” the governor is quoted as saying.

Source: Sky News

--Agencies