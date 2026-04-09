Lebanon says Israeli strikes killed 182 people and injured 890 others

Lebanon’s Health Ministry said Wednesday that Israeli strikes across multiple parts of the country, including the capital, Beirut, have killed at least 182 people, according to an updated death toll.

An additional 890 people were wounded in today’s attacks, according to the ministry.

The ministry described the figures as preliminary and said the toll reflects information available so far.

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said in a statement today that Thursday will be a national day of mourning for victims of Israeli attacks that he said hit “hundreds of peaceful, unarmed civilians.”

Salam “is continuing contacts with Arab and international officials in an effort to … halt the violence,” the statement added.

This evening, the Israel Defense Forces launched a fresh strike on Beirut after earlier completing what it called the largest coordinated strike in Lebanon since the war began.

CNN’s team on the ground in Beirut witnessed multiple airstrikes on the Lebanese capital on Wednesday.

Source: CNN

--Agencies