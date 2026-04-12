At least 30 dead in stampede at Haitis historic Laferriere Citadel
April 12, 2026 07:24 am
At least 30 people were killed on Saturday in a stampede in the northern countryside of Haiti, authorities said, warning that the death toll could rise.
Jean Henri Petit, head of Civil Protection for Haiti’s Nord Department said the stampede occurred at the Laferriere Citadel, an early-19th-century fortress built shortly after Haiti’s independence from France.
One of Haiti’s most popular tourist attractions, the fortess was packed with students and visitors on Saturday who had come to participate in the annual celebration of the UNESCO World Heritage site.
Source: Reuters
--Agencies