At least 30 dead in stampede at Haitis historic Laferriere Citadel

At least 30 dead in stampede at Haitis historic Laferriere Citadel

April 12, 2026   07:24 am

At least 30 people were killed on Saturday in a stampede in the northern countryside of Haiti, authorities said, warning that the death toll could rise.

Jean Henri Petit, ⁠head of Civil Protection for Haiti’s Nord Department said the stampede occurred at the Laferriere Citadel, an early-19th-century fortress built shortly after Haiti’s independence from France.

One of Haiti’s most ⁠popular tourist attractions, the fortess was packed with students and visitors on Saturday who had ⁠come to participate in the annual celebration of the UNESCO World ⁠Heritage site.

Source: Reuters

--Agencies

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