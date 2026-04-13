Israel supports US naval blockade, says Netanyahu

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that Israel supports the US naval blockade of Iranian ports.

In a video address to his cabinet, the Israeli prime minister said: “President Trump decided to impose a naval blockade on them. We, of course, support this firm stance.”

He also claimed that he spoke with US Vice-President JD Vance on Sunday, after talks with Iran. Vance told Netanyahu “the central issue is the removal of all enriched [nuclear] material and ensuring there is no more enrichment”, according to the video address.

Prime Minister Netanyahu noted that Vice President Vance called him from his plane back from Pakistan, and the vice-president gave a detailed update on the progress of the negotiations with Iran.

The Israeli prime minister added that any suggestion of a disconnect between the US and Israel is “the complete opposite”.

Meanwhile, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has spoken about the financial impact of the US-Israeli war in Iran.

She said the EU’s bill for fossil fuel imports has risen by more than €22 billion (£19.1 billion) since the war began 44 days ago, without receiving a “single molecule” more.

“We are paying a very high price for our over-dependence on fossil fuels,” she noted.

Von der Leyen added that freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz is of “paramount importance” and that “robust coordination” between EU states is needed.

The Strait of Hormuz is a vital shipping route, with around 20% of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas passing through it.

China is the largest single recipient of crude oil from the strait, taking 31% of the oil transported. India is next, receiving 14%.

In total, 86% of all oil passing through the strait is delivered to countries in Asia.

But any disruption to this route can affect prices around the world.

Source: BBC

-- Agencies