QR code fuel quota system for petrol vehicles to resume from midnight tomorrow

QR code fuel quota system for petrol vehicles to resume from midnight tomorrow

April 17, 2026   02:05 pm

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) has announced that the temporary suspension of the QR code-based fuel quota system for petrol-powered vehicles will come to an end from midnight tomorrow (18).

Accordingly, from that time onward, the QR code-based fuel quota system will be reintroduced as usual. 

However, the existing ‘odd-even’ number plate system for fuel distribution will continue to remain in effect for all vehicles.

On April 11, the CPC Chairman D. J. Rajakaruna stated that the QR system had been temporarily relaxed in view of the Sinhala and Tamil New Year season, allowing motorists to obtain petrol without using the quota system during the specified period.

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