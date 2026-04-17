Anyone can provide information to commission probing coal imports  Minister

Minister Vijitha Herath today categorically rejected claims that any fraud had taken place in the importation of coal, but admitted that the imported coal shipment was of substandard quality.

He said this at a special media briefing held at the Government Information Department today (17) with the participation of several other ministers, regarding the resignation of Energy Minister Kumara Jayakody.

Jayakody and Ministry Secretary Prof. Udayanga Hemapala stepped down from their respective positions today (17) to facilitate an impartial and independent investigation by the Special Presidential Commission appointed to probe matters related to coal imports.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has instructed the Special Presidential Commission of Inquiry appointed to investigate alleged irregularities in coal procurement to complete the relevant investigations within 6 months and submit its report.

Minister Herath further stated that anyone can come forward and provide information regarding coal-related fraud or irregularities to the Presidential Commission appointed to investigate coal procurement.

“No fraud was committed in the import of coal. As a government, we say this responsibly. But we accept that the quality of the imported coal was at a certain low level. We informed the public about it very openly,” he said.

“All tests are carried out in the relevant research laboratories. This process is carried out by passing through all of them. However, it was observed that there is some deficiency in the electricity generated when it is used.”

The minister stated that apart from that, no investigation has so far confirmed that there was any corruption or fraud due to the direct connection of the minister or any other person.

He added: “There is no such thing as making some kind of deal with the coal importing companies and bringing these things in the wrong way... There is nothing like that. I say this very responsibly.”

“In fact, these committees are procurement committees. They are committees made up of government officials. The National Procurement Commission. They act independently. This coal has been procured in accordance with their recommendations.”

“After a lengthy discussion in the COPE Committee of Parliament, it was decided that an Audit should be conducted and an Audit Report should be obtained.”

“Nowhere in that Audit Report is there any mention of the minister committing any fraud or corruption in importing coal.”

“It is only said that there was some loss due to that. Therefore, the Audit Report clearly confirms that the minister was not involved in any fraud,” he said.